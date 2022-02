Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd is a biotechnology company that focuses on providing innovative pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections, and oncology. The company aims to develop drugs in order to target the medical challenge of resistance and non-response to current treatment options. The company's research strategy integrates the areas of genomics, cell biology, medicinal chemistry, and pharmacology. Its commercial product comprises of Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe bacterial infections.