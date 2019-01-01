QQQ
Nov 17, 2021
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Bimini Capital Management Inc collectively with its subsidiaries functions in the financial services domain in the United States. As a real estate investment trust, the company follows the strategy of investing in mortgage-backed securities of two kinds, namely; traditional pass-through Agency Mortgage-backed securities and structured Agency Mortgage-backed securities.

Bimini Cap Mgmt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bimini Cap Mgmt (BMNM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bimini Cap Mgmt (OTCQB: BMNM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bimini Cap Mgmt's (BMNM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bimini Cap Mgmt.

Q

What is the target price for Bimini Cap Mgmt (BMNM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bimini Cap Mgmt

Q

Current Stock Price for Bimini Cap Mgmt (BMNM)?

A

The stock price for Bimini Cap Mgmt (OTCQB: BMNM) is $2.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:35:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bimini Cap Mgmt (BMNM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 16, 2011 to stockholders of record on July 27, 2011.

Q

When is Bimini Cap Mgmt (OTCQB:BMNM) reporting earnings?

A

Bimini Cap Mgmt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bimini Cap Mgmt (BMNM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bimini Cap Mgmt.

Q

What sector and industry does Bimini Cap Mgmt (BMNM) operate in?

A

Bimini Cap Mgmt is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.