Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Blink Charging missed estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.39.
Revenue was up $5.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 12.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blink Charging's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.29
|-0.16
|-0.17
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.32
|-0.18
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|4.68M
|2.44M
|1.98M
|1.58M
|Revenue Actual
|6.40M
|4.36M
|2.23M
|2.45M
Blink Charging (BLNK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $577.4K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
