Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) was reported by Stifel on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting BLKB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.08% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) was provided by Stifel, and Blackbaud maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Blackbaud, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Blackbaud was filed on February 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Blackbaud (BLKB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $85.00 to $70.00. The current price Blackbaud (BLKB) is trading at is $63.02, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
