Berkeley Lights
(NASDAQ:BLI)
4.60
0.10[2.22%]
At close: May 26
4.54
-0.0600[-1.30%]
After Hours: 4:36PM EDT
Day High/Low4.44 - 4.81
52 Week High/Low3.66 - 51.28
Open / Close4.5 / 4.6
Float / Outstanding50.1M / 67.8M
Vol / Avg.854.2K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap312M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.83
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.32
Total Float50.1M

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Berkeley Lights reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$-0.320

Quarterly Revenue

$20.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$20.2M

Shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 93.65% year over year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $19,250,000 up by 82.14% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $19,640,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $90,000,000 and $100,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w9r2st9s

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $113.53

Company's 52-week low was at $35.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.78%

Company Profile

Berkeley Lights Inc is a digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The Berkeley Lights platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. The Berkeley Lights Platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprised of proprietary consumables, including its OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and advanced application and workflow software. The company operates in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, with North America deriving nearly half of the revenue.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Berkeley Lights using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Berkeley Lights Questions & Answers

Q
When is Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) reporting earnings?
A

Berkeley Lights (BLI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-4.25, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Berkeley Lights’s (NASDAQ:BLI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $10.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

