Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 93.65% year over year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.24).
Revenue of $19,250,000 up by 82.14% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $19,640,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $90,000,000 and $100,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 11, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w9r2st9s
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $113.53
Company's 52-week low was at $35.51
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.78%
Company Profile
Berkeley Lights Inc is a digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The Berkeley Lights platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. The Berkeley Lights Platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprised of proprietary consumables, including its OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and advanced application and workflow software. The company operates in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, with North America deriving nearly half of the revenue.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Berkeley Lights using advanced sorting and filters.
Berkeley Lights Questions & Answers
Berkeley Lights (BLI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-4.25, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $10.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
