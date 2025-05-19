Jensen Huang Reveals RTX 5060, DGX Station, Nvidia Constellation And More At Computex 2025: 'We Realize Now, We're An Infrastructure AI Company'

On Monday, Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang took center stage at Computex 2025 in Taipei with a sweeping keynote that revealed the company's aggressive roadmap to power the next era of artificial intelligence — from personal AI supercomputers to an ambitious AI infrastructure hub in Taiwan.

What Happened: Speaking to a packed Taipei Music Center, Huang was wearing his trademark leather jacket. After taking the stage, he noted that among the audience at the Taipei Music Center are "my parents."

Huang also openly expressed his deep affection for his homeland, Taiwan. He remarked, "Taiwan, which I have been visiting for over 30 years, is the hometown of our invaluable partner corporations. We are working together to open the AI ecosystem," he stated.

The Nvidia CEO then gave a brief description of the company's journey and growth milestones over the years. "We realize now, we're an AI infrastructure company. An infrastructure company that's essential all around the world," he stated at some point while talking about the same.

Key announcements included the RTX 5060 GPU alongside a new MSI laptop equipped with the same chip, the DGX Spark desktop AI workstation, and NVLink Fusion — a groundbreaking interconnect technology that lets other chipmakers integrate Nvidia's systems into their own infrastructure.

Huang also announced that Nvidia will develop AI infrastructure for a large-scale supercomputing ecosystem in collaboration with Foxconn, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, and Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council, or NSTC.

The CEO also introduced Nvidia Constellation, a new office in Taipei's Beitou district.

During his presentation, Huang also shifted focus to accelerated computing, highlighting Nvidia's CUDA-X libraries as a core part of the company’s broader ecosystem. Emphasizing that Nvidia's innovation extends beyond GPUs, he showcased platforms like Earth-2 for climate modeling and Megatron Dynamo for deep learning.

In robotics, Huang showcased the Isaac Groot platform and Newton engine, enabling robots to learn real-world navigation and human-like actions via simulation. He also revealed that Nvidia's RTX Server Pro would support DeepSeek's R1 model.

Why It’s Important: Nvidia is set to report its first-quarter earnings on May 28 after the market closes. Analysts, as per Benzinga Pro, anticipate earnings of 89 cents per share on revenue totaling $43.07 billion.

Nvidia currently holds a consensus price target of $172.32, based on ratings from 39 analysts. The highest target, $220, was issued by Rosenblatt on Feb. 24, 2025.

The three latest updates by B of A Securities, UBS, and Seaport Global have set an average price target of $145, suggesting an implied upside of 11.07%.

Price Action: As of the time of writing, during Monday's pre-market session, Nvidia shares were down 3.57%, trading at $130.57.

