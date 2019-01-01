Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$12.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Blue Foundry using advanced sorting and filters.
Blue Foundry Questions & Answers
When is Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY) reporting earnings?
Blue Foundry (BLFY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Blue Foundry’s (NASDAQ:BLFY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.