Blue Foundry
(NASDAQ:BLFY)
11.94
0.09[0.76%]
At close: May 26
11.94
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low11.89 - 12.04
52 Week High/Low11.08 - 15.47
Open / Close11.95 / 11.94
Float / Outstanding26M / 28.5M
Vol / Avg.39.4K / 61.4K
Mkt Cap340.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float26M

Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Blue Foundry reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$12.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$12.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Blue Foundry using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Blue Foundry Questions & Answers

Q
When is Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY) reporting earnings?
A

Blue Foundry (BLFY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Blue Foundry’s (NASDAQ:BLFY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $10.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

