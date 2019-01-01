QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
BlueCity Holdings Ltd is an internet company. It offers Blued mobile app; Danlan Public Interest which provides public health services; He Health is a health service platform focused on men's health by providing online health services; Bluedbaby is personalized family planning services platform. The company generates revenues from live streaming, advertising, membership and other services. The company geographically operates through China market.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.140-0.360 -0.2200
REV51.160M41.903M-9.257M

BlueCity Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ: BLCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlueCity Holdings's (BLCT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) stock?

A

The latest price target for BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ: BLCT) was reported by Loop Capital on June 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting BLCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 326.83% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BlueCity Holdings (BLCT)?

A

The stock price for BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ: BLCT) is $1.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BlueCity Holdings.

Q

When is BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) reporting earnings?

A

BlueCity Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.

Q

Is BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlueCity Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) operate in?

A

BlueCity Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.