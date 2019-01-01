BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.230
Quarterly Revenue
$6.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.6M
Earnings History
BK Technologies Questions & Answers
When is BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) reporting earnings?
BK Technologies (BKTI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were BK Technologies’s (AMEX:BKTI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
