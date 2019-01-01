ñol

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bank of New York Mellon reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 18

EPS

$0.860

Quarterly Revenue

$3.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.8B

Earnings Recap

 

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 1.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $5.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of New York Mellon's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.01 1.01 1 0.87
EPS Actual 1.04 1.04 1.13 0.97
Revenue Estimate 3.98B 3.95B 3.88B 3.85B
Revenue Actual 4.01B 4.04B 3.96B 3.92B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Bank of New York Mellon Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) reporting earnings?
A

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 18, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Q
What were Bank of New York Mellon’s (NYSE:BK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4B, which beat the estimate of $3.9B.

