Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Bluejay Diagnostics using advanced sorting and filters.
Bluejay Diagnostics Questions & Answers
When is Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) reporting earnings?
Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Bluejay Diagnostics’s (NASDAQ:BJDX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.