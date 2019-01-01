Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics
Bluejay Diagnostics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ: BJDX) was reported by Dawson James on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting BJDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 856.94% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ: BJDX) was provided by Dawson James, and Bluejay Diagnostics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bluejay Diagnostics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bluejay Diagnostics was filed on January 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) is trading at is $1.05, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
