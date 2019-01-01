ñol

Biocept
(NASDAQ:BIOC)
1.4195
0.0495[3.61%]
Last update: 2:57PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.38 - 1.47
52 Week High/Low1.33 - 4.97
Open / Close1.38 / -
Float / Outstanding16.9M / 16.9M
Vol / Avg.45.4K / 111.4K
Mkt Cap24M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.82
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.18
Total Float16.9M

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Biocept reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 23

EPS

$-0.160

Quarterly Revenue

$19.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$14M

Earnings Recap

 

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biocept beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was down $4.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biocept's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.06     -0.27
EPS Actual 0.03 -0.14 0.19 0.14
Revenue Estimate 16.07M 17.76M 13.67M 12.32M
Revenue Actual 17.47M 12.05M 17.76M 18.51M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Biocept using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Biocept Questions & Answers

Q
When is Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) reporting earnings?
A

Biocept (BIOC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-63.00, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Biocept’s (NASDAQ:BIOC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.