Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biocept beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was down $4.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biocept's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.27 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.14 0.19 0.14 Revenue Estimate 16.07M 17.76M 13.67M 12.32M Revenue Actual 17.47M 12.05M 17.76M 18.51M

