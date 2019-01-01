ñol

Biocept
(NASDAQ:BIOC)
1.57
0.13[9.03%]
At close: Jun 7
1.45
-0.1200[-7.64%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.41 - 1.59
52 Week High/Low1.33 - 4.97
Open / Close1.43 / -
Float / Outstanding16.9M / 16.9M
Vol / Avg.144.3K / 105.4K
Mkt Cap26.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.16
Total Float16.9M

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Biocept

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Biocept Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Biocept (BIOC)?
A

The latest price target for Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) was reported by Maxim Group on March 26, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting BIOC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.08% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Biocept (BIOC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) was provided by Maxim Group, and Biocept initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Biocept (BIOC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Biocept, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Biocept was filed on March 26, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 26, 2020.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Biocept (BIOC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Biocept (BIOC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price Biocept (BIOC) is trading at is $1.57, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

