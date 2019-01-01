Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Biocept
Biocept Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) was reported by Maxim Group on March 26, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting BIOC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.08% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) was provided by Maxim Group, and Biocept initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Biocept, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Biocept was filed on March 26, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 26, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Biocept (BIOC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price Biocept (BIOC) is trading at is $1.57, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.