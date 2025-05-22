Two Israeli Embassy Staff Killed In Shooting Near DC Museum

Two Israeli Embassy staff members died Wednesday evening in a targeted shooting near the Capital Jewish Museum in downtown Washington, D.C. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the fatalities, calling for justice against the “depraved perpetrator.”

Israeli Embassy spokeswoman Tal Naim Cohen said staff were shot at “close range” outside a diplomatic reception.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon characterized the attack as “anti-Semitic terrorism,” stating, “harming diplomats crosses a red line.”

The incident highlights escalating security threats against Jewish institutions nationwide. The museum recently received federal security grants due to rising antisemitism concerns.

Attorney General Pam Bondi responded to the scene while Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel confirmed federal assistance. Officials report no ongoing public safety threat.

