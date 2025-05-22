May 22, 2025 7:39 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Shatters $110,000, XRP, Dogecoin, Ethereum Surge: 'Bulls Emerge Victorious,' Trader Concludes

Zinger Key Points

Crypto markets are surging on early Thursday, with Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high above $110,000 amid accelerating institutional adoption and robust ETF inflows.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$110,681.06+4%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,650.22+4.3%
Solana SOL/USD$178.1+5.3%
XRP XRP/USD$2.41+2.7%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.2395+5.6%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001523+4.9%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 22.1% and 36.9%, respectively, while BTC's daily active addresses went up by 7.7% and exchange netflows are up by 332.7%.
  • Coinglass data shows 125,650 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $505.49 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows $608.99 million in net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and $587,000 in net inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs.
  • CoinGlass data shows selling pressure for Bitcoin with nearly $200 million in stacked sell orders between $111,000–$113,200, with ~$8 million per $100 increment totalling around $200 million in cumulative sell pressure.
  • According to Coin Bureau, retail investors have yet to fully enter the market as wallets holding less than 1 BTC (“shrimp” addresses) remain lower than in May 2024 and January 2021. Once retail floods in, sentiment could turn euphoric.

Trader Notes: Glassnode data reports only $1 billion in profit-taking at Bitcoin's new all-time high, less than half the $2.1 billion seen when Bitcoin first crossed $100,000 in December. This suggests investors are holding tight for more upside.

Crypto trader Jelle sees Bitcoin having a target of $180,000 while Trader Tardigrade says Bitcoin broke out of a key battleground between bulls and bears and the bulls are now fully in charge and have emerged victorious.

Dogecoin is breaking out of a bull pennant, with Ali Martinez targeting $0.31.

Jelle remains confident in his Solana holdings, expecting a strong rally once it clears $250. He expects a surge to $400–$500 once it clears resistance, as “weak hands” have already been flushed out.

Ethereum is holding strong, but Jelle believes the real rally begins once it reclaims $3,000, which could trigger a broader market wave.

