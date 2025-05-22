Bitcoin Shatters $110,000, XRP, Dogecoin, Ethereum Surge: 'Bulls Emerge Victorious,' Trader Concludes

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization surged 4.3% higher to $3.5 trillion.
- One trader believes Bitcoin’s target now stands at $180,000, while Dogecoin charts suggest a breakout to $0.31.
Crypto markets are surging on early Thursday, with Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high above $110,000 amid accelerating institutional adoption and robust ETF inflows.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$110,681.06
|+4%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,650.22
|+4.3%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$178.1
|+5.3%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.41
|+2.7%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2395
|+5.6%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001523
|+4.9%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 22.1% and 36.9%, respectively, while BTC's daily active addresses went up by 7.7% and exchange netflows are up by 332.7%.
- Coinglass data shows 125,650 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $505.49 million.
- SoSoValue data shows $608.99 million in net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and $587,000 in net inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs.
- CoinGlass data shows selling pressure for Bitcoin with nearly $200 million in stacked sell orders between $111,000–$113,200, with ~$8 million per $100 increment totalling around $200 million in cumulative sell pressure.
- According to Coin Bureau, retail investors have yet to fully enter the market as wallets holding less than 1 BTC (“shrimp” addresses) remain lower than in May 2024 and January 2021. Once retail floods in, sentiment could turn euphoric.
Trader Notes: Glassnode data reports only $1 billion in profit-taking at Bitcoin's new all-time high, less than half the $2.1 billion seen when Bitcoin first crossed $100,000 in December. This suggests investors are holding tight for more upside.
Crypto trader Jelle sees Bitcoin having a target of $180,000 while Trader Tardigrade says Bitcoin broke out of a key battleground between bulls and bears and the bulls are now fully in charge and have emerged victorious.
Dogecoin is breaking out of a bull pennant, with Ali Martinez targeting $0.31.
Jelle remains confident in his Solana holdings, expecting a strong rally once it clears $250. He expects a surge to $400–$500 once it clears resistance, as “weak hands” have already been flushed out.
Ethereum is holding strong, but Jelle believes the real rally begins once it reclaims $3,000, which could trigger a broader market wave.
