Bitcoin Shatters $110,000, XRP, Dogecoin, Ethereum Surge: 'Bulls Emerge Victorious,' Trader Concludes

Crypto markets are surging on early Thursday, with Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high above $110,000 amid accelerating institutional adoption and robust ETF inflows.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $110,681.06 +4% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,650.22 +4.3% Solana SOL/USD $178.1 +5.3% XRP XRP/USD $2.41 +2.7% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2395 +5.6% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001523 +4.9%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 22.1% and 36.9%, respectively, while BTC's daily active addresses went up by 7.7% and exchange netflows are up by 332.7%.

Coinglass data shows 125,650 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $505.49 million.

SoSoValue data shows $608.99 million in net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and $587,000 in net inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs.

CoinGlass data shows selling pressure for Bitcoin with nearly $200 million in stacked sell orders between $111,000–$113,200, with ~$8 million per $100 increment totalling around $200 million in cumulative sell pressure.

According to Coin Bureau, retail investors have yet to fully enter the market as wallets holding less than 1 BTC (“shrimp” addresses) remain lower than in May 2024 and January 2021. Once retail floods in, sentiment could turn euphoric.

Trader Notes: Glassnode data reports only $1 billion in profit-taking at Bitcoin's new all-time high, less than half the $2.1 billion seen when Bitcoin first crossed $100,000 in December. This suggests investors are holding tight for more upside.

Crypto trader Jelle sees Bitcoin having a target of $180,000 while Trader Tardigrade says Bitcoin broke out of a key battleground between bulls and bears and the bulls are now fully in charge and have emerged victorious.

Dogecoin is breaking out of a bull pennant, with Ali Martinez targeting $0.31.

Jelle remains confident in his Solana holdings, expecting a strong rally once it clears $250. He expects a surge to $400–$500 once it clears resistance, as “weak hands” have already been flushed out.

Ethereum is holding strong, but Jelle believes the real rally begins once it reclaims $3,000, which could trigger a broader market wave.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock