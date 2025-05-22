Intuit Q3 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Raised FY Guidance, Company Seeing 'Exceptional' Momentum Across Platforms

Intuit Inc INTU reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q3 Earnings: Intuit reported third-quarter revenue of $7.75 billion, beating analyst estimates of $7.56 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The QuickBooks and TurboTax parent company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $11.65 per share, beating analyst estimates of $10.91 per share.

Total revenue was up 15% year-over-year. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by segment:

Consumer Group revenue: $4 billion, up 11%

Global Business Solutions revenue: $2.8 billion, up 19%

Credit Karma revenue: $579 million, up 31%

ProTax Group revenue: $278 million, up 9%

Online Ecosystem revenue: up 20%

Intuit repurchased $754 million of its stock in the quarter and had $2.8 billion remaining on its buyback at quarter’s end. The company said its board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share, payable on July 18.

Intuit ended the quarter with $6.2 billion in total cash and investments and $6.4 billion of debt.

“We have exceptional momentum with outstanding performance across our platform. We’re redefining what’s possible with AI by becoming a one-stop shop of AI-agents and AI-enabled human experts to fuel the success of consumers and small and mid-market businesses,” said Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit.

Guidance: Intuit expects fourth-quarter revenue of $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion versus estimates of $3.76 billion. The company sees third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $2.63 to $2.68 per share versus estimates of $2.59 per share.

Intuit also raised its full-year guidance. The company expects full-year 2025 revenue of $18.72 billion to $18.76 billion, up from prior guidance of $18.16 billion and $18.35 billion. The company anticipates full-year earnings of $20.07 to $20.12 per share, up from prior guidance of $19.16 to $19.36, Analysts are currently looking for full-year revenue of $18.35 billion and full-year adjusted earnings of $19.34 per share, per Benzinga Pro.

Intuit’s management team will further discuss the quarter on a call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

INTU Price Action: Intuit shares were up 8.25% in after-hours, trading at $721 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

