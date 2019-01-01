ñol

Blackhawk Bancorp
(OTCQX:BHWB)
33.99
-0.01[-0.03%]
Last update: 1:47PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low33.38 - 33.99
52 Week High/Low33.38 - 38
Open / Close33.38 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.9M
Vol / Avg.0.5K / 1.9K
Mkt Cap97.7M
P/E7.78
50d Avg. Price34.36
Div / Yield0.48/1.41%
Payout Ratio10.53
EPS0.92
Total Float-

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTC:BHWB), Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Blackhawk Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.39%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

Mar 4

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Blackhawk Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Blackhawk Bancorp ($BHWB) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCQX:BHWB)?
A

The most current yield for Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) is 1.41% and is payable next on June 17, 2022

