Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Brighthouse Finl
Brighthouse Finl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ: BHF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting BHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.94% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ: BHF) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Brighthouse Finl maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Brighthouse Finl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Brighthouse Finl was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Brighthouse Finl (BHF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $64.00 to $62.00. The current price Brighthouse Finl (BHF) is trading at is $48.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.