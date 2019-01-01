ñol

Bar Harbor Bankshares
(AMEX:BHB)
26.60
0.86[3.34%]
Last update: 1:32PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.85 - 26.6
52 Week High/Low24.82 - 32.94
Open / Close26.09 / -
Float / Outstanding14.7M / 15M
Vol / Avg.19.5K / 20.6K
Mkt Cap399.3M
P/E9.98
50d Avg. Price27.38
Div / Yield1.04/4.04%
Payout Ratio37.21
EPS0.61
Total Float14.7M

Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX:BHB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bar Harbor Bankshares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.620

Quarterly Revenue

$33.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$33.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bar Harbor Bankshares using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Bar Harbor Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX:BHB) reporting earnings?
A

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX:BHB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Bar Harbor Bankshares’s (AMEX:BHB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $29.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

