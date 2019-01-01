ñol

Bar Harbor Bankshares
(AMEX:BHB)
26.97
0.08[0.30%]
At close: Jun 7
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low26.85 - 27.23
52 Week High/Low24.82 - 32.94
Open / Close26.97 / 26.99
Float / Outstanding14.7M / 15M
Vol / Avg.13.2K / 20.3K
Mkt Cap404.9M
P/E10.42
50d Avg. Price27.02
Div / Yield1.04/3.87%
Payout Ratio37.21
EPS0.61
Total Float14.7M

Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX:BHB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Bar Harbor Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)?
A

The latest price target for Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting BHB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Bar Harbor Bankshares initiated their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bar Harbor Bankshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bar Harbor Bankshares was filed on May 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $34.00. The current price Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) is trading at is $26.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

