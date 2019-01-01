Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX:BHB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting BHB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Bar Harbor Bankshares initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bar Harbor Bankshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bar Harbor Bankshares was filed on May 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $34.00. The current price Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) is trading at is $26.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
