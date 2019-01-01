Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 04:02 PM.

Earnings

Bloom Energy missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $93.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 6.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bloom Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.05 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.23 -0.07 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 240.71M 232.44M 208.87M 223.43M Revenue Actual 207.23M 228.47M 194.01M 249.39M

