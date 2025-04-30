Bloom Energy Reports Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results: Details

Bloom Energy Corp. BE released its first-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the quarter.

The Details: Bloom Energy reported quarterly earnings of three cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of seven cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $326.02 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $293.87 million by 10.94% and is an increase over revenue of $235.3 million from the prior year’s quarter.

Product and service revenue was $265.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 26.5% compared to $209.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 28.7% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 11.2 percentage points compared to 17.5% last year.

Bloom Energy also announced that CFO Dan Berenbaum will depart the company, effective May 1, 2025. “Bloom has commenced a national search for a new permanent CFO, and in the interim, Maciej Kurzymski, Bloom’s chief accounting officer since 2021, will assume the role of acting principal financial officer,” stated the company.

“Building on our success in 2024, we delivered excellent results in the first quarter of 2025, thanks to the strong execution across the entire company, and the trust our customers place in us. We appreciate Dan’s contributions over the past year and wish him all the best in his next chapter. Looking ahead, the world needs power, and we expect demand to grow, driven by AI, data center needs and industrial electrification, and Bloom is well-positioned to serve these markets,” KR Sridhar, CEO of Bloom Energy, said.

Outlook: Bloom Energy affirmed its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook of $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion, versus the $1.73 billion estimate.

BE Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bloom Energy stock was flat after hours at $18.32 Wednesday.

