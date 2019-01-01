Inoviq Ltd is engaged in developing and commercializing a portfolio of diagnostic and exosome-based products to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company has commercialized the hTERT test used as an adjunct to urine cytology testing for bladder cancer and the EXO-NET pan-exosome capture tool for research purposes. Its cancer diagnostic pipeline includes blood tests in development for earlier detection and monitoring of ovarian, breast, prostate, and other cancers.