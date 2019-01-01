Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX:BDL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Flanigan'S Enterprises
No Data
Flanigan'S Enterprises Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Flanigan'S Enterprises (BDL)?
There is no price target for Flanigan'S Enterprises
What is the most recent analyst rating for Flanigan'S Enterprises (BDL)?
There is no analyst for Flanigan'S Enterprises
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Flanigan'S Enterprises (BDL)?
There is no next analyst rating for Flanigan'S Enterprises
Is the Analyst Rating Flanigan'S Enterprises (BDL) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Flanigan'S Enterprises
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.