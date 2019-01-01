BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BioAtla
The latest price target for BioAtla (NASDAQ: BCAB) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting BCAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 127.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BioAtla (NASDAQ: BCAB) was provided by Credit Suisse, and BioAtla downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BioAtla, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BioAtla was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BioAtla (BCAB) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $35.00 to $5.00. The current price BioAtla (BCAB) is trading at is $2.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
