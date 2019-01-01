ñol

Best Buy Co
(NYSE:BBY)
80.20
0.14[0.17%]
At close: May 25
81.01
0.8100[1.01%]
PreMarket: 8:12AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low69.07 - 141.97
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding173.3M / 225M
Vol / Avg.4.3K / 3.6M
Mkt Cap18B
P/E8.89
50d Avg. Price91.15
Div / Yield3.52/4.40%
Payout Ratio33.07
EPS1.5
Total Float173.3M

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Best Buy Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 24

EPS

$1.570

Quarterly Revenue

$10.6B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$10.6B

Earnings Recap

 

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Best Buy Co missed estimated earnings by 3.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.57 versus an estimate of $1.63.

Revenue was down $990.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Best Buy Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 2.73 1.91 1.85 1.37
EPS Actual 2.73 2.08 2.98 2.23
Revenue Estimate 16.59B 11.56B 11.49B 10.34B
Revenue Actual 16.36B 11.91B 11.85B 11.64B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Best Buy Co using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Best Buy Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) reporting earnings?
A

Best Buy Co (BBY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Q
What were Best Buy Co’s (NYSE:BBY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $8.9B, which beat the estimate of $8.7B.

