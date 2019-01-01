Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ:BBSI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Barrett Bus Servs
Barrett Bus Servs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ: BBSI) was reported by Roth Capital on August 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $98.00 expecting BBSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ: BBSI) was provided by Roth Capital, and Barrett Bus Servs maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Barrett Bus Servs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Barrett Bus Servs was filed on August 5, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 5, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Barrett Bus Servs (BBSI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $88.00 to $98.00. The current price Barrett Bus Servs (BBSI) is trading at is $75.02, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.