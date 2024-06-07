Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Byrna Technologies This Year?

Loading... Loading...

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Byrna Technologies Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 316 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byrna Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYRN's full-year earnings has moved 83.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BYRN has returned 79.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 5.7% on average. This shows that Byrna Technologies Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Barrett Business Services BBSI. The stock has returned 12.7% year-to-date.

For Barrett Business Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Byrna Technologies Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 173 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.7% this year, meaning that BYRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Barrett Business Services falls under the Outsourcing industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #221. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.7%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Byrna Technologies Inc. and Barrett Business Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

