Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ:BBSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ:BBSI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barrett Bus Servs beat estimated earnings by 106.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.64.

Revenue was up $27.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 16.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barrett Bus Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.99 2.02 1.50 -0.66 EPS Actual 1.40 1.96 2.24 -0.60 Revenue Estimate 248.69M 242.73M 224.15M 218.28M Revenue Actual 256.57M 246.95M 233.20M 218.44M

