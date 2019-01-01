ñol

Barrett Bus Servs
(NASDAQ:BBSI)
72.64
00
At close: May 25
72.64
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low57.76 - 86.82
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding7.1M / 7.3M
Vol / Avg.0K / 49.5K
Mkt Cap531.7M
P/E12.88
50d Avg. Price74.72
Div / Yield1.2/1.65%
Payout Ratio21.28
EPS0.04
Total Float7.1M

Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ:BBSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Barrett Bus Servs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$246.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$246.4M

Earnings Recap

Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ:BBSI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barrett Bus Servs beat estimated earnings by 106.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.64.

Revenue was up $27.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 16.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barrett Bus Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.99 2.02 1.50 -0.66
EPS Actual 1.40 1.96 2.24 -0.60
Revenue Estimate 248.69M 242.73M 224.15M 218.28M
Revenue Actual 256.57M 246.95M 233.20M 218.44M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Barrett Bus Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ:BBSI) reporting earnings?
A

Barrett Bus Servs (BBSI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ:BBSI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.47, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Barrett Bus Servs’s (NASDAQ:BBSI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $225.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.