Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ:BBSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Barrett Bus Servs (NASDAQ:BBSI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Barrett Bus Servs beat estimated earnings by 106.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.64.
Revenue was up $27.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 16.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Barrett Bus Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|2.02
|1.50
|-0.66
|EPS Actual
|1.40
|1.96
|2.24
|-0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|248.69M
|242.73M
|224.15M
|218.28M
|Revenue Actual
|256.57M
|246.95M
|233.20M
|218.44M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
