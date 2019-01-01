BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting BBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 186.58% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and BridgeBio Pharma maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BridgeBio Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BridgeBio Pharma was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $24.00 to $19.00. The current price BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) is trading at is $6.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
