BridgeBio Pharma
(NASDAQ:BBIO)
6.63
00
At close: May 25
6.75
0.1200[1.81%]
PreMarket: 5:36PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.98 - 65.33
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding81.7M / 147.7M
Vol / Avg.0K / 2.5M
Mkt Cap979.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.25
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.35
Total Float81.7M

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BridgeBio Pharma reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-1.190

Quarterly Revenue

$1.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.7M

Earnings Recap

 

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BridgeBio Pharma reported an EPS of $1.35.

Revenue was up $1.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BridgeBio Pharma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.87 -0.90 -0.96 -0.80
EPS Actual -1.01 -1.06 -0.66 -1.18
Revenue Estimate 21.58M 17.36M 29.12M 32.10M
Revenue Actual 12.89M 2.34M 54.02M 462.00K

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BridgeBio Pharma using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BridgeBio Pharma Questions & Answers

Q
When is BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) reporting earnings?
A

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-3.46, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were BridgeBio Pharma’s (NASDAQ:BBIO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

