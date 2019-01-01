Ballys (NYSE:BALY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Ballys (NYSE:BALY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Ballys beat estimated earnings by 110.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.3.

Revenue was up $356.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 0.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ballys's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.42 0.46 0.34 EPS Actual 0.24 -0.30 0.48 0.28 Revenue Estimate 580.78M 312.09M 225.36M 171.72M Revenue Actual 547.66M 314.78M 267.73M 192.27M

