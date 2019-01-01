Ballys (NYSE:BALY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Ballys (NYSE:BALY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Ballys beat estimated earnings by 110.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was up $356.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 0.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ballys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.42
|0.46
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|-0.30
|0.48
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|580.78M
|312.09M
|225.36M
|171.72M
|Revenue Actual
|547.66M
|314.78M
|267.73M
|192.27M
Earnings History
Ballys (BALY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $120.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
