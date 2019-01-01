Ballys (NYSE:BALY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ballys
Ballys Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ballys (NYSE: BALY) was reported by Truist Securities on April 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $38.00 expecting BALY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.44% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ballys (NYSE: BALY) was provided by Truist Securities, and Ballys maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ballys, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ballys was filed on April 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ballys (BALY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $53.00 to $38.00. The current price Ballys (BALY) is trading at is $25.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
