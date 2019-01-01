Ball (NYSE:BALL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$1.370
Quarterly Revenue
$3.7B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.7B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ball using advanced sorting and filters.
Ball Questions & Answers
When is Ball (NYSE:BALL) reporting earnings?
Ball (BALL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ball (NYSE:BALL)?
The Actual EPS was $1.37, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Ball’s (NYSE:BALL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.7B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
