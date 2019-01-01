BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$-0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$25.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$23.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of BayFirst Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
BayFirst Financial Questions & Answers
When is BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) reporting earnings?
BayFirst Financial (BAFN) is scheduled to report earnings on June 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were BayFirst Financial’s (NASDAQ:BAFN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $30.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
