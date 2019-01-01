|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ: AY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Atlantica Sustainable’s space includes: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS), Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE), Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE), Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) and ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW).
The latest price target for Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ: AY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting AY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.09% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ: AY) is $30.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021.
Atlantica Sustainable’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Atlantica Sustainable.
Atlantica Sustainable is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.