Sector: Utilities. Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets. It is focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil, and Uruguay) and EMEA (Spain, Algeria and South Africa). The company's segments include North America, South America and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The renewable energy sector includes the company's activities related to the production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. Atlantica derives most of its revenues from EMEA, followed by South America and North America.

Atlantica Sustainable Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlantica Sustainable (AY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ: AY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlantica Sustainable's (AY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Atlantica Sustainable (AY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ: AY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting AY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.09% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlantica Sustainable (AY)?

A

The stock price for Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ: AY) is $30.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlantica Sustainable (AY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021.

Q

When is Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) reporting earnings?

A

Atlantica Sustainable’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Atlantica Sustainable (AY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlantica Sustainable.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlantica Sustainable (AY) operate in?

A

Atlantica Sustainable is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.