Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc AY

Dividend Yield: 8.09%

8.09% Seaport Global analyst Angie Storozynski downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on May 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Angie Storozynski downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on May 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $20 to $23 on May 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

Recent News: On Aug. 1, Atlantica Sustainable posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

On Aug. 1, Atlantica Sustainable posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Clearway Energy, Inc. CWEN

Dividend Yield: 5.56%

5.56% Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $35 on Sept. 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $35 on Sept. 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $25 to $36 on July 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%

Recent News: On Aug. 1, Clearway Energy posted a decline in second-quarter sales.

On Aug. 1, Clearway Energy posted a decline in second-quarter sales.

Spire Inc. SR

Dividend Yield: 4.55%

4.55% Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $64 to $70 on Aug. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $64 to $70 on Aug. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.
Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $64 to $62 on May 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Recent News: On July 31, Spire posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

On July 31, Spire posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

