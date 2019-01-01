QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 0.59
Mkt Cap
16.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
68.2M
Outstanding
1911 Gold Corp is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling 55,500 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba, where it is reprocessing historic tailings on a seasonal basis. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The company also owns the Tully and DentonKeefer projects near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on both organic growth opportunities and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 1911 Gold (AUMBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1911 Gold (OTCQX: AUMBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 1911 Gold's (AUMBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 1911 Gold.

Q

What is the target price for 1911 Gold (AUMBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 1911 Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for 1911 Gold (AUMBF)?

A

The stock price for 1911 Gold (OTCQX: AUMBF) is $0.245 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:14:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 1911 Gold (AUMBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1911 Gold.

Q

When is 1911 Gold (OTCQX:AUMBF) reporting earnings?

A

1911 Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 1911 Gold (AUMBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1911 Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does 1911 Gold (AUMBF) operate in?

A

1911 Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.