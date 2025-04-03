Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
The company said it sees FY25 net sales growth of 17% year-over-year +/-3% and adjusted EPS of $1.60 +/- $0.10.
Penguin Solutions shares jumped 2% to $18.41 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. PTIX gained 173.2% to $0.6202 in pre-market trading after falling around 9% on Wednesday.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO rose 157.2% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Wednesday.
- Powell Max Limited PMAX rose 74.2% to $0.7787 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Wednesday.
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC gained 29.5% to $4.21 in pre-market trading after climbing 29% on Wednesday.
- Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. GITS rose 23.9% to $1.45 in pre-market trading.
- Genprex, Inc. GNPX surged 23.1% to $0.3630 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Wednesday.
- iCoreConnect Inc. ICCT gained 12.1% to $2.32 in pre-market after falling 56% on Wednesday.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA gained 6.3% to $9.20 in pre-market trading.
- NL Industries, Inc. NL gained 6.1% to $8.35 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Kolibri Global Energy Inc. KGEI shares fell 41.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading following a 3% decline on Wednesday.
- Innovation Beverage Group Limited IBG fell 36.8% to $0.7900 in pre-market trading. Innovation Beverage Group shares jumped 152% on Wednesday after the company announced a distribution deal with a top national alcohol company to expand its reach in the US market.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB declined 33.3% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 343% on Wednesday.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF fell 30% to $0.6235 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Wednesday. BioAffinity Technologies recently reported a year-over-year increase in FY24 financial results.
- AdvanSix Inc. ASIX dipped 29% to $16.00 in pre-market trading.
- Top Win International Limited TOPW shares tumbled 26.8% to $2.80 in pre-market trading. The Hong Kong-based luxury watch distributor announced the pricing of its IPO, offering 2,664,000 ordinary shares, raising approximately $10.6 million before underwriting discounts and expenses.
- RH RH fell 26.6% to $182.97 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company HBB fell 24.7% to $15.01 in pre-market trading.
- Waton Financial Limited WTF shares dipped 20.3% to $5.60 in pre-market trading following a 65% decline on Wednesday. Waton Financial announced the closing of initial public offering with simultaneous full exercise of the over-allotment option.
- RxSight, Inc. RXST shares fell 19.2% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary first quarter revenue and revised 2025 guidance.
