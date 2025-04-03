Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday.

The company said it sees FY25 net sales growth of 17% year-over-year +/-3% and adjusted EPS of $1.60 +/- $0.10.

Penguin Solutions shares jumped 2% to $18.41 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc . PTIX gained 173.2% to $0.6202 in pre-market trading after falling around 9% on Wednesday.

. gained 173.2% to $0.6202 in pre-market trading after falling around 9% on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc . APVO rose 157.2% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Wednesday.

. rose 157.2% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Wednesday. Powell Max Limited PMAX rose 74.2% to $0.7787 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Wednesday.

rose 74.2% to $0.7787 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Wednesday. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC gained 29.5% to $4.21 in pre-market trading after climbing 29% on Wednesday.

gained 29.5% to $4.21 in pre-market trading after climbing 29% on Wednesday. Global Interactive Technologies, Inc . GITS rose 23.9% to $1.45 in pre-market trading.

. rose 23.9% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. Genprex, Inc . GNPX surged 23.1% to $0.3630 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Wednesday.

. surged 23.1% to $0.3630 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Wednesday. iCoreConnect Inc . ICCT gained 12.1% to $2.32 in pre-market after falling 56% on Wednesday.

. gained 12.1% to $2.32 in pre-market after falling 56% on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc . TYRA gained 6.3% to $9.20 in pre-market trading.

. gained 6.3% to $9.20 in pre-market trading. NL Industries, Inc. NL gained 6.1% to $8.35 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Kolibri Global Energy Inc . KGEI shares fell 41.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading following a 3% decline on Wednesday.

. shares fell 41.7% to $5.00 in pre-market trading following a 3% decline on Wednesday. Innovation Beverage Group Limited IBG fell 36.8% to $0.7900 in pre-market trading. Innovation Beverage Group shares jumped 152% on Wednesday after the company announced a distribution deal with a top national alcohol company to expand its reach in the US market.

fell 36.8% to $0.7900 in pre-market trading. Innovation Beverage Group shares jumped 152% on Wednesday after the company announced a distribution deal with a top national alcohol company to expand its reach in the US market. American Rebel Holdings, Inc . AREB declined 33.3% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 343% on Wednesday.

. declined 33.3% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after jumping 343% on Wednesday. bioAffinity Technologies, Inc . BIAF fell 30% to $0.6235 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Wednesday. BioAffinity Technologies recently reported a year-over-year increase in FY24 financial results.

. fell 30% to $0.6235 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Wednesday. BioAffinity Technologies recently reported a year-over-year increase in FY24 financial results. AdvanSix Inc . ASIX dipped 29% to $16.00 in pre-market trading.

. dipped 29% to $16.00 in pre-market trading. Top Win International Limited TOPW shares tumbled 26.8% to $2.80 in pre-market trading. The Hong Kong-based luxury watch distributor announced the pricing of its IPO, offering 2,664,000 ordinary shares, raising approximately $10.6 million before underwriting discounts and expenses.

shares tumbled 26.8% to $2.80 in pre-market trading. The Hong Kong-based luxury watch distributor announced the pricing of its IPO, offering 2,664,000 ordinary shares, raising approximately $10.6 million before underwriting discounts and expenses. RH RH fell 26.6% to $182.97 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

fell 26.6% to $182.97 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company HBB fell 24.7% to $15.01 in pre-market trading.

fell 24.7% to $15.01 in pre-market trading. Waton Financial Limited WTF shares dipped 20.3% to $5.60 in pre-market trading following a 65% decline on Wednesday. Waton Financial announced the closing of initial public offering with simultaneous full exercise of the over-allotment option.

shares dipped 20.3% to $5.60 in pre-market trading following a 65% decline on Wednesday. Waton Financial announced the closing of initial public offering with simultaneous full exercise of the over-allotment option. RxSight, Inc. RXST shares fell 19.2% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary first quarter revenue and revised 2025 guidance.

Photo via Shutterstock