QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.12 - 10.29
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.35/3.46%
52 Wk
7.13 - 14.31
Mkt Cap
734.6M
Payout Ratio
74.77
Open
10.29
P/E
9.12
EPS
-0.2
Shares
72.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aura Minerals Inc is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Paua -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road mine in the United States. In addition, the company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupa, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aura Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aura Minerals (ARMZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aura Minerals (OTCPK: ARMZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aura Minerals's (ARMZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aura Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Aura Minerals (ARMZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aura Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Aura Minerals (ARMZF)?

A

The stock price for Aura Minerals (OTCPK: ARMZF) is $10.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:50:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aura Minerals (ARMZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aura Minerals.

Q

When is Aura Minerals (OTCPK:ARMZF) reporting earnings?

A

Aura Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aura Minerals (ARMZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aura Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Aura Minerals (ARMZF) operate in?

A

Aura Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.