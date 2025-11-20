Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Dividend Yield: 10.66%

10.66% RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $98 to $65 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $98 to $65 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $117 to $95 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Anthony Paolone maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $117 to $95 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On Oct. 27, Alexandria Real Estate posted mixed quarterly results.

On Oct. 27, Alexandria Real Estate posted mixed quarterly results.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Dividend Yield: 9.97%

9.97% UBS analyst Robin Farley maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $10 to $11 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Robin Farley maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $10 to $11 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64% Recent News: On Oct. 30, Park Hotels & Resorts posted mixed third-quarter results.

On Oct. 30, Park Hotels & Resorts posted mixed third-quarter results.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Dividend Yield: 8.23%

8.23% Truist Securities analyst Gregory Miller maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $7 to $8 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Gregory Miller maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $7 to $8 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Keybanc analyst Austin Wurschmidt maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $14 to $12 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Austin Wurschmidt maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $14 to $12 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On Nov. 5, RLJ Lodging reported mixed quarterly results.

On Nov. 5, RLJ Lodging reported mixed quarterly results.

Photo via Shutterstock