Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
ARC Document Solutions Inc is a global document solutions provider. The company's service offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management ( AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales. Its product application involves in several industries such as the architectural, engineering, and construction. It principally engages in providing an onsite service to install a complete document solution platform in its customers' offices and project sites operate offsite service centers and enable its customers to store information and intellectual property in a cloud-based and searchable digital archive.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV66.270M

ARC Document Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ARC Document Solutions (ARC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ARC Document Solutions's (ARC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ARC Document Solutions (ARC) stock?

A

The latest price target for ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on August 3, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ARC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ARC Document Solutions (ARC)?

A

The stock price for ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) is $3.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ARC Document Solutions (ARC) pay a dividend?

A

The next ARC Document Solutions (ARC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-28.

Q

When is ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) reporting earnings?

A

ARC Document Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is ARC Document Solutions (ARC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ARC Document Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does ARC Document Solutions (ARC) operate in?

A

ARC Document Solutions is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.