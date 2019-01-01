ARC Document Solutions Inc is a global document solutions provider. The company's service offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management ( AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales. Its product application involves in several industries such as the architectural, engineering, and construction. It principally engages in providing an onsite service to install a complete document solution platform in its customers' offices and project sites operate offsite service centers and enable its customers to store information and intellectual property in a cloud-based and searchable digital archive.