Enterprise Software Company Appian Stock Jumps After Q1 Revenue, EPS Beat; Boosts Full-Year Outlook

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) stock gained on Thursday after it reported fiscal first-quarter results.

The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 11% year-on-year to $166.43 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $163.35 million.

Adjusted EPS of 13 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of three cents. 

Total subscription revenue increased 14% year over year to $134.4 million. Professional services revenue was $32.1 million, flat Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.8 million, compared to $(1.3) million a year ago.

Appian ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $199.7 million.

It generated $45 million in operating cash flow versus $18.9 million Y/Y.

Outlook: Appian expects second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue of $158 million–$162 million, up by 8%–11% Y/Y against the consensus of $162.16 million. It projects an adjusted EPS of $(0.15)-$(0.11) versus the $(0.13) analyst consensus estimate.

The company expects fiscal 2025 revenue of $680 million-$688 million, up by 10%-12% Y/Y (prior $680 million–$684 million), against the analyst consensus estimate of $679.11 million.

It projects an adjusted EPS of 18 cents to 26 cents (prior 17 cents to 22 cents) against the analyst consensus estimate of 18 cents.

APPN Price Action: Appian Corp stock is up 6.25% at $32.31 at publication on Thursday.

Overview
