These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Appian After Upbeat Q1 Results

Appian Corporation APPN reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY25 guidance on Thursday.

The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 11% year-on-year to $166.43 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $163.35 million. Adjusted EPS of 13 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of three cents.

Appian expects second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue of $158 million–$162 million, up by 8%–11% Y/Y against the consensus of $162.16 million. It projects an adjusted EPS of $(0.15)-$(0.11) versus the $(0.13) analyst consensus estimate.

The company expects fiscal 2025 revenue of $680 million-$688 million, up by 10%-12% Y/Y (prior $680 million–$684 million), against the analyst consensus estimate of $679.11 million. It projects an adjusted EPS of 18 cents to 26 cents (prior 17 cents to 22 cents) against the analyst consensus estimate of 18 cents.

Appian shares fell 1.6% to trade at $31.52 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Appian following earnings announcement.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Appian with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $28 to $33.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $28 to $35.

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained Appian with an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $27 to $29.

