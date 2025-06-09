Plug Power, Allied Green Expand Partnership With New Uzbekistan Deal

Zinger Key Points
- Plug Power and Allied Green expand their partnership to a combined 5GW hydrogen capacity across two continents.
- Uzbekistan facility to produce green fuels, backed by government and powered by Plug’s electrolyzer systems.
Plug Power Inc. PLUG announced Monday an expanded partnership with Allied Green Ammonia (AGA), adding a 2-gigawatt electrolyzer agreement for a $5.5 billion sustainable fuels project in Uzbekistan.
The deal will be signed during the Tashkent International Investment Forum, with senior leaders from both companies in attendance.
The Uzbekistan facility builds on Allied Green’s earlier 3 GW electrolyzer commitment for its green ammonia plant in Australia.
The company said in a press release that the two projects represent 5 GW of electrolyzer capacity across continents, reinforcing Plug’s role in large-scale decarbonization efforts.
Plug’s electrolyzer systems will power the Uzbekistan plant, which aims to produce green urea, sustainable aviation fuel, and green diesel. Backed by the Uzbek government, the project highlights the growing global demand for clean fuel solutions and Plug’s ability to support that transition at scale.
Andy Marsh, Plug Power’s CEO, called the agreement a clear example of the company’s industrial leadership in hydrogen technology.
Plug’s electrolyzer technology is already in use or under development across five continents, supporting industries from energy and transport to chemicals and manufacturing.
Comparable players in the clean energy space include Bloom Energy Corp. BE and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD.
Investors may also follow hydrogen-related ETFs such as the Global X Hydrogen ETF HYDR and Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF HDRO.
Price Action: PLUG shares are trading higher by 8.01% to $1.04 at last check Monday.
Photo via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
