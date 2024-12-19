Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio For December

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Paychex Inc PAYX

On Nov. 19, JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained Paychex with an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $133 to $139. The company's stock fell around 4% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $114.72.

RSI Value: 29.58

29.58 PAYX Price Action: Shares of Paychex fell 3.2% to close at $135.86 on Wednesday.

Shares of Paychex fell 3.2% to close at $135.86 on Wednesday.

Sunrun Inc RUN

On Dec. 17, Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee maintained Sunrun with a Buy and lowered the price target from $19 to $17. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $9.13.

RSI Value: 28.40

28.40 RUN Price Action: Shares of Sunrun fell 9.1% to close at $9.15 on Wednesday.

Shares of Sunrun fell 9.1% to close at $9.15 on Wednesday.

A O Smith Corp AOS

On Dec. 11, Stifel analyst Nathan Jones maintained A.O. Smith with a Buy and lowered the price target from $91 to $90. The company's stock fell around 5% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $68.89.

RSI Value: 25.09

25.09 AOS Price Action: Shares of A O Smith fell 2.7% to close at $68.91 on Wednesday.

Shares of A O Smith fell 2.7% to close at $68.91 on Wednesday.

