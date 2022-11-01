ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Anika Therapeutics Cingal Tops Steroid For Osteoarthritis Pain Relief

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
November 1, 2022 12:14 PM | 1 min read
Anika Therapeutics Cingal Tops Steroid For Osteoarthritis Pain Relief
  • Anika Therapeutics Inc ANIK announced that Cingal met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 Study (Cingal 19-01), demonstrating superiority over triamcinolone hexacetonide (TH) steroid alone at 26 weeks post-treatment. 
  • Cingal is a combination product of cross-linked hyaluronic acid (HA) proven to provide long-lasting pain relief through 6 months plus TH steroid to provide fast, short-term pain relief to treat the pain of knee osteoarthritis (OA). 
  • Cingal is currently sold in more than 35 countries outside the U.S.
  • Anika will engage with the FDA on the next steps for U.S. regulatory approval in the coming months. 
  • Also see: New FDA 510(k) Clearance Expands Anika's Sports Medicine Soft Tissue Portfolio
  • In parallel, Anika is exploring the potential to advance Cingal through commercial partnerships in the U.S. and select Asian markets.
  • In addition, Cingal demonstrated strong performance for pain reduction with 66% improvement in Pain Index (-44.3mm from baseline), and 90% of subjects were deemed to be OMERACT-OARSI Responders, a recognized method of evaluating responder rates based on improvement in pain and function.
  • Cingal was well-tolerated in the study, with only transient and non-serious adverse events (e.g., arthralgia, injection site pain, swelling, stiffness) related to the study injections.
  • Price Action: ANIK shares are up 1.86% at $28.95 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapGeneral