Andersons Signs Letter of Intent to Buy Skyland Interest

The Andersons, Inc. ANDE announced that it signed a non-binding letter of intent with Skyland Grain, LLC to purchase an ownership interest in Skyland. The deal will offer ANDE with an opportunity to bring greater value to its customers, while positioning itself for the future through globally integrated supply chains.

Andersons have been granted exclusivity under the letter of intent while the parties work in good faith to reach a definitive agreement. Any definitive agreement is subject to the completion of due diligence, approval of both companies' boards of directors, document negotiation, and all applicable (including regulatory) approvals.

Operating in 50 locations across South Central and Southwest Kansas, Northwest Oklahoma, Eastern Colorado, and Texas, Skyland provides grain storage and handling facilities. Skyland's asset footprint and grower relationships complement Anderson's extensive portfolio of assets and expertise.

The planned acquisition is consistent with ANDE's prior strategic investments in its core grain and fertilizer businesses.

Andersons reported adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents in first-quarter 2024, marking a year-over-year fall of 20%. Revenues in the first quarter went down 30% year over year to $2.72 billion.

Price Performance

Andersons' shares have gained 18% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 11.4%.

