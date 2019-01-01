|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amplify Energy (OTC: AMPYW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Amplify Energy.
There is no analysis for Amplify Energy
The stock price for Amplify Energy (OTC: AMPYW) is $0.0212 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:50:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Amplify Energy.
Amplify Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Amplify Energy.
Amplify Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTC.