Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Amplify Energy Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its properties consist of mature, legacy oil and natural gas fields. The assets primarily consist of producing oil and natural gas properties located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Amplify Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amplify Energy (AMPYW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amplify Energy (OTC: AMPYW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amplify Energy's (AMPYW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amplify Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Amplify Energy (AMPYW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amplify Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Amplify Energy (AMPYW)?

A

The stock price for Amplify Energy (OTC: AMPYW) is $0.0212 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:50:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amplify Energy (AMPYW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amplify Energy.

Q

When is Amplify Energy (OTC:AMPYW) reporting earnings?

A

Amplify Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amplify Energy (AMPYW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amplify Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Amplify Energy (AMPYW) operate in?

A

Amplify Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTC.